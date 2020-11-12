Advertisement

Popoli’s announces it will close doors for good

Popoli Ristorante & Sullivan's Bar in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, announced Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, via Facebook that it will permanently close its doors on Dec. 20, 2020.(Facebook/Popoli Ristorante & Sullivan's Bar)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Popoli Ristorante and Sullivan’s Bar announced Thursday that the Popoli owners will discontinue operations on Dec. 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Popoli made the announcement Thursday via Facebook.

Popoli Ristorante & Sullivan’s Bar Closing Announcement On Dec. 20, 2020, Popoli will discontinue operations. We wish...

Posted by Popoli Ristorante & Sullivan's Bar on Thursday, November 12, 2020

The restaurant says it will still honor gift cards prior to Dec. 20.

The owners of Popoli have not yet announced future plans for the restaurant part of the building, but are hopeful a use can be found that they say “honors the historic significance and beauty of the building and interior.” The remainder of the building will continue to operate as a commercial space for ImOn Communications and Kepros Physical Therapy and Performance.

The Cedar Rapids-based restaurant also announced the transfer of equipment and information related to its catering business to Popoli’s Managing Partner Jude Villafana, who will operate as Peppercorn Food Company in the future.

