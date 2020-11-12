Over 180 Dubuque students move from fully-online learning to hybrid program

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At the start of the school year, Jessie Ricketts decided to keep her 7-year-old son Asher at home, learning online, because she thought school would, eventually, move to fully-online.

However, that was not the case, and Asher got tired of it fast.

“My son was really struggling, actually,” Ricketts said. “He missed his friends, he hated sitting up straight just to do the online zoom class that would be on camera all the time.”

So, a month ago, they switched from fully-online to hybrid. Ricketts said her son feels like a whole different person now.

“On days that he comes home from school he is bright, he is cheery, he is not as argumentative all the time and he actually enjoys more schoolwork now that he actually has worksheets to do and it’s not entirely online," Ricketts said.

Next week, 184 students will be following Asher’s footsteps: moving from online learning to hybrid learning. Superintendent Stan Rheingans said schools are ready to receive the students, but it might not be for very long.

“We are very, very concerned with where we are at as a state and as a county with cases," Rheingans said. “Will we have to take an online break at some point? Certainly, it is not looking very good right now with the data and the numbers the way they are.”

Rheingans said they review data every day and they have learned most cases come from community spread, not in the classroom. That is why hes said it will take action from people outside the school to prevent classes from moving online.

“Parents who I have talked to really want us to keep our schools open in hybrid mode,” Rheingans said. “I hear very seldom from a parent who asks us to shut down, but we need everybody to help us with that.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.