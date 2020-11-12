Advertisement

Linn County Treasurer’s Office to close afternoon services due to staff COVID-19 related absences

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Treasurer’s Office announced on Thursday it will close in the afternoons until further notice due to COVID-19 related staff absences.

The Treasurer’s Office said its staff will use the afternoon closures to process transactions received through the mail, drop box and email, as well as responding to the heavy volume of phone calls.

Appointments that have already been booked will be honored, and appointments will still be booked Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Treasurer’s Office is taking appoints online for the following services:

  • License plate exchange
  • Obtain license plates/registration due to impound
  • Pay Non-Sufficient Funds/Revoke
  • Property Tax Redemption of Taxes Sold at Tax Sale
  • Title transfer (title transfers can also be completed remotely)

The following appointments must be completed online, by mail or by drop box:

  • Vehicle registration renewals
  • Property tax payments
  • Claim for refund on vehicle registration
  • Duplicate title
  • Ordering specialty plates

The Linn County Treasurer’s Office announces it will be closed in the afternoons until further notice due to the number...

Posted by Linn County, Iowa on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday,...
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wears a mask as she attends a news conference in Hall A of the...
Chicago issues new COVID-19 restrictions before Thanksgiving
A Cedar Rapids Community School District bus at the Education Leadership Support Center in...
Cedar Rapids Community School District’s waiver for online-only learning approved
Cedar Rapids Community School District’s waiver for online-only learning approved
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors passed a county-wide mask mandate Thursday.
Dubuque County Board of Supervisors passes county-wide mask mandate
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores