Linn County Treasurer’s Office to close afternoon services due to staff COVID-19 related absences

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Treasurer’s Office announced on Thursday it will close in the afternoons until further notice due to COVID-19 related staff absences.

The Treasurer’s Office said its staff will use the afternoon closures to process transactions received through the mail, drop box and email, as well as responding to the heavy volume of phone calls.

Appointments that have already been booked will be honored, and appointments will still be booked Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Treasurer’s Office is taking appoints online for the following services:

License plate exchange

Obtain license plates/registration due to impound

Pay Non-Sufficient Funds/Revoke

Property Tax Redemption of Taxes Sold at Tax Sale

Title transfer (title transfers can also be completed remotely)

The following appointments must be completed online, by mail or by drop box:

Vehicle registration renewals

Property tax payments

Claim for refund on vehicle registration

Duplicate title

Ordering specialty plates

The Linn County Treasurer’s Office announces it will be closed in the afternoons until further notice due to the number... Posted by Linn County, Iowa on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.