Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19

Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BELMOND, Iowa (KCCI) - A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting COVID-19.

Jason Englert’s family said he tested positive just three days before his death.

Englert worked for the Belmond-Klemme Community School District in Wright County.

The 38-year-old man was found dead in his home on November 8th.

Wright County has been hit hard with the coronavirus. That’s why the district did mass testing last week.

Englert’s family said that’s how he learned he was positive.

One co-worker who coached volleyball with Englert said he was both an exceptional coach and brilliant teacher.

“For the students, of course it was such a shock at first,” Belmond-Klemme Superintendent Dan Frazier said. “Many of our students had trouble knowing how to register this.”

Englert’s family said they don’t have an official cause of death yet, but they wonder if the virus spurred a heart attack or stroke.

