Iowa City Mayor extends face covering order to January 15

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague on Thursday extended the city’s face covering order to January 15.

The order requires everyone in the city to wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth when in all public spaces.

In a release, Teague said the extension comes as the city enters influenza season and people are spending more time indoors due to cooler temperatures.

It also comes as the Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state.

Iowa City’s face covering order was initially put into place on July 21.

Read the full order here.

