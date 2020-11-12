Advertisement

Iowa Board of Regents selects firm to assist in finding next University of Iowa president

Monday, the Board of Regents took the first steps in replacing the President of the University...
Monday, the Board of Regents took the first steps in replacing the President of the University of Iowa.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Board of Regents selected Washington D.C.-based AGB Search to assist with finding the next president of the University of Iowa.

This comes after current President Bruce Herrald announced his retirement plans.

The Board of Regents said AGB will assist with defining the goals of the search and developing the position specification and search timeline. AGB is also expected to assist with developing and engaging an effective candidate screening procedure and communicating with prospective candidates and facilitating candidate interviews.

“The hiring of a university president is one of the most important roles of the Board of Regents,” said Mark Braun, Executive Director. “AGB has a great history of being able to assist in the hiring of outstanding university presidents. After discussions with the committee co-chairs, and review of all applications, we are confident that AGB will be able to provide great support in this important process.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday,...
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

A Cedar Rapids Community School District bus at the Education Leadership Support Center in...
Cedar Rapids Community School District’s waiver for online-only learning approved
Joshua Lathrop murdered back in May
Vigil held for murdered Hiawatha man
Cedar Rapids Community School District’s waiver for online-only learning approved
Vigil held for murdered Hiawatha man
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors passed a county-wide mask mandate Thursday.
Dubuque County Board of Supervisors passes county-wide mask mandate