Iowa Board of Regents selects firm to assist in finding next University of Iowa president

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Board of Regents selected Washington D.C.-based AGB Search to assist with finding the next president of the University of Iowa.

This comes after current President Bruce Herrald announced his retirement plans.

The Board of Regents said AGB will assist with defining the goals of the search and developing the position specification and search timeline. AGB is also expected to assist with developing and engaging an effective candidate screening procedure and communicating with prospective candidates and facilitating candidate interviews.

“The hiring of a university president is one of the most important roles of the Board of Regents,” said Mark Braun, Executive Director. “AGB has a great history of being able to assist in the hiring of outstanding university presidents. After discussions with the committee co-chairs, and review of all applications, we are confident that AGB will be able to provide great support in this important process.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.