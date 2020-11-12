Advertisement

Hy-Vee offers free drive-thru breakfast for servicemembers on Veterans Day during pandemic

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Veterans and active military members were able to receive a free breakfast at Hy-Vee locations across the state this Veterans Day, an annual tradition from the company.

Because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, it was a drive-thru this year. Hy-Vee had the meals individually packaged and ready to serve, making the experience contact-free.

The store said it raises money in-store and online to help charities that support veterans' organizations.

“This year, with COVID, it’s a little unique. We just didn’t feel right putting everyone at risk doing the normal breakfast this year,” Andy Streit, the district store director for Cedar Rapids, said. “So although some of the camaraderie is missing this year, we still wanted to show our respect and appreciation by doing the drive-thru event.”

Streit says in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City corridor area, about 5,000 were shared. Hy-Vee expected to serve more than 90,000 veterans statewide.

