Front brings the chance of isolated rain/snow showers & gusty winds

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds will start to build in this afternoon ahead of a cold front.

That cold front will start to impact eastern Iowa after 3 pm this afternoon, where areas north of Highway 30 have the potential of light rain or snow showers through the early nighttime hours. The front is lacking moisture, so no accumulation is expected if areas see anything at all.

Once the front passes through, winds will start to gusty upwards of 30-35 mph from the northwest. This will allow temperatures to fall into the low 20s overnight.

Winds die down through the overnight hours and Friday is looking quiet but cooler. Highs in the low 40s. Scattered, light rain continues to look possible on Saturday, then windy conditions return for the end of the weekend.

