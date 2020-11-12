Advertisement

Dubuque County Board of Supervisors passes county-wide mask mandate

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors passed a county-wide mask mandate Thursday.

It goes into effect Wednesday, Nov. 18, and is currently scheduled to last through March 1, 2021, but could be extended.

Anyone over the age of 3 years old will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, in addition to outdoor environments where social distancing guidelines cannot be followed.

Businesses in Dubuque County will be required to put up signs informing people of the mandate and also have masks available for customers.

The Dubuque County Board of Health has already handed out masks to businesses and plans on handing out more in the future.

