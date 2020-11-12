Doctors say “COVID fatigue” contributing to high case numbers in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - As the pandemic continues, some doctors say “COVID fatigue” could be to blame for the surge of new cases in Iowa.

Doctors say people are letting their guard down as they become used to mitigation efforts.

A psychologist with Broadlawns Medical Center says it’s important for people to ground themselves.

Dr. Kindra Perry suggests that people need to focus on what they can control, like wearing a mask and taking other important steps.

Perry goes on to say ‘self-care’ is another key element to keep people from getting burnt out. She says doing these types of things can give people a sense of normalcy.

“Remind yourself why it’s important to do this,” Dr. Perry said. “It’s so that we can do all those things that we’re really missing out (on) right now and the more we do that right now the quicker we can get to what we all want.”

Perry says you shouldn’t be afraid to seek out help from mental health experts if you feel like COVID-19 fatigue is getting to you.

