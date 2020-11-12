Advertisement

Doctors say “COVID fatigue” contributing to high case numbers in Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - As the pandemic continues, some doctors say “COVID fatigue” could be to blame for the surge of new cases in Iowa.

Doctors say people are letting their guard down as they become used to mitigation efforts.

A psychologist with Broadlawns Medical Center says it’s important for people to ground themselves.

Dr. Kindra Perry suggests that people need to focus on what they can control, like wearing a mask and taking other important steps.

Perry goes on to say ‘self-care’ is another key element to keep people from getting burnt out. She says doing these types of things can give people a sense of normalcy.

“Remind yourself why it’s important to do this,” Dr. Perry said. “It’s so that we can do all those things that we’re really missing out (on) right now and the more we do that right now the quicker we can get to what we all want.”

Perry says you shouldn’t be afraid to seek out help from mental health experts if you feel like COVID-19 fatigue is getting to you.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday,...
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Until a vaccine is available nationwide, health officials say the public should wear masks and...
US cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations keep climbing
The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread counts.
Masks protect wearer and those around them, according to new CDC guidance
Superintendent Rheingans said the district might take an online break if COVID-19 cases in the...
Over 180 Dubuque students move from fully-online learning to hybrid program
Counties in Iowa highlighted as "yellow zone," "orange zone," or "red zone," as defined by the...
95 counties in Iowa are in the ‘red zone’ for COVID-19, White House asks for additional measures to stop virus