Advertisement

Des Moines legislator won’t seek to lead Senate Democrats

State senate Janet Petersen.
State senate Janet Petersen.(Courtesy: Iowa Legislature)
By the Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State Sen. Janet Petersen says she will not seek reelection as Senate minority leader.

Peterson was the first woman to be elected to lead Senate Democrats when she won the post in 2017. She says Wednesday she was asked by several members of her caucus to continue on as leader but decided against it.

Senate Democrats retained 18 seats in last week’s election, and Petersen won a third four-year term. Republicans hold large majorities in the state Senate and House.

Senate Democrats will meet Sunday to select caucus leaders for the coming legislative session scheduled to begin Jan. 11.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday,...
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

As the pandemic continues, some doctors say “COVID fatigue” could be to blame for the surge of...
Doctors say “COVID fatigue” contributing to high case numbers in Iowa
As the pandemic continues, some doctors say “COVID fatigue” could be to blame for the surge of...
Doctors say "COVID fatigue" contributing to high case numbers in Iowa
Waterloo Police investigating stabbing incident Thursday morning
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Iowa's Charlie Jones returns a punt during...
Transfer returner, Aussie punter spark Iowa’s special teams
LifeServe Blood Centers in central Iowa say it's only two-weeks away from running out of plasma.
Central Iowa blood center in need of plasma to help COVID-19 patients