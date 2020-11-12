Advertisement

Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption

By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Costco customers will no longer be able to go into the company’s stores without a face covering even if they claim a medical condition.

CEO Craig Jelinek announced Tuesday the company will now require all members, guests and employees to wear a face mask or a face shield inside the wholesale stores.

Costco’s previous mask policy allowed for medical exemptions, but Jelinek said the revised policy is in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” Jelinek said. “Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.”

Jelinek said those who have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing masks should wear a face shield instead.

Children under 2 years old are exempt from the policy.

Costco provides special operating hours for people 60 and over. Those times vary by location.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday,...
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wears a mask as she attends a news conference in Hall A of the...
Chicago issues new COVID-19 restrictions before Thanksgiving
A Cedar Rapids Community School District bus at the Education Leadership Support Center in...
Cedar Rapids Community School District’s waiver for online-only learning approved
Sen.-elect Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) discusses Senate Orientation
Joshua Lathrop murdered back in May
Vigil held for murdered Hiawatha man
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going...
US piles up record October budget deficit of $284.1 billion