Central Iowa blood center in need of plasma to help COVID-19 patients

Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - LifeServe Blood Centers in central Iowa said it’s only two-weeks away from running out of plasma.

Recovered COVID-19 patients can donate their plasma because it contains coronavirus antibodies.

LifeServe said it’s already given enough plasma to help nearly 4,000 people.

The antibodies last 60 to 90 days, so they’re asking people to come in sooner rather than later.

Participants can donate every seven days for up to a month.

To set up an appointment, go to LifeServeBloodCenter.org.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

