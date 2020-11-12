Cedar Rapids schools move classes online Thursday, await waiver approval from state

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District will start classes online Thursday as it waits for the state education department to approve its waiver.

If approved, the waiver will allow for two weeks of remote learning.

The district is feeling the effects as cases go up in Linn County.

The district said 22 school bus drivers are out sick, and more than 50 employees requested Families First Coronavirus Response Act leave on Monday alone.

If approved, the school district will stay with virtual learning until after Thanksgiving.

Taft Middle School and Kennedy High School will not go back until later because of derecho damage to their buildings.

The state already granted several schools in Iowa with waivers to move online, including two Cedar Rapids schools.

Hoover Elementary and Johnson STEAM Academy are both conducting classes remotely following the state’s approval of their waivers.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.