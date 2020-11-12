Advertisement

Cedar Rapids schools move classes online Thursday, await waiver approval from state

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District will start classes online Thursday as it waits for the state education department to approve its waiver.

If approved, the waiver will allow for two weeks of remote learning.

The district is feeling the effects as cases go up in Linn County.

The district said 22 school bus drivers are out sick, and more than 50 employees requested Families First Coronavirus Response Act leave on Monday alone.

If approved, the school district will stay with virtual learning until after Thanksgiving.

Taft Middle School and Kennedy High School will not go back until later because of derecho damage to their buildings.

The state already granted several schools in Iowa with waivers to move online, including two Cedar Rapids schools.

Hoover Elementary and Johnson STEAM Academy are both conducting classes remotely following the state’s approval of their waivers.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday,...
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

A Cedar Rapids Community School District bus at the Education Leadership Support Center in...
Cedar Rapids Community School District’s waiver for online-only learning approved
Joshua Lathrop murdered back in May
Vigil held for murdered Hiawatha man
Cedar Rapids Community School District’s waiver for online-only learning approved
Vigil held for murdered Hiawatha man
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors passed a county-wide mask mandate Thursday.
Dubuque County Board of Supervisors passes county-wide mask mandate