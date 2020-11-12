Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Community School District’s waiver for online-only learning approved

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Education on Thursday approved the Cedar Rapids School District’s waiver to move to online-only learning.

The district applied for the district-wide waiver on Tuesday.

Remote learning began on Thursday for all grades and all schools, with a return to in-person learning scheduled for November 30.

Additionally, all in-person activities and athletics are suspended during this time.

The district cited the increasing COVID-19 cases in the community, the impact on the healthcare system and district staff absenteeism as reasons why the move was needed.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday,...
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Joshua Lathrop murdered back in May
Vigil held for murdered Hiawatha man
Cedar Rapids Community School District’s waiver for online-only learning approved
Vigil held for murdered Hiawatha man
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors passed a county-wide mask mandate Thursday.
Dubuque County Board of Supervisors passes county-wide mask mandate