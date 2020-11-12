Cedar Rapids Community School District’s waiver for online-only learning approved
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Education on Thursday approved the Cedar Rapids School District’s waiver to move to online-only learning.
The district applied for the district-wide waiver on Tuesday.
Remote learning began on Thursday for all grades and all schools, with a return to in-person learning scheduled for November 30.
Additionally, all in-person activities and athletics are suspended during this time.
The district cited the increasing COVID-19 cases in the community, the impact on the healthcare system and district staff absenteeism as reasons why the move was needed.
