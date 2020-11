IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Belle Plaine man died in a crash just after 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said in a report that 21-year-old Dylan Weaver was traveling eastbound on 212 Boulevard near FF Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the south ditch.

The report said Weaver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

