TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The week’s KCRG TV9 Athlete of the Week is Tipton senior cross-country runner Caleb Shumaker. Shumaker had one last chance to win an individual state champion after finishing third as a junior and he took advantage in his final trip to Fort Dodge winning the class 2A state title and helping his team finish second overall.

