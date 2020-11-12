95 counties in Iowa are in the ‘red zone’ for COVID-19, White House asks for additional measures to stop virus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The White House Coronavirus Task Force said Iowa has the fourth-highest rate of Covid-19 cases in the country in its latest report issued on Sunday and obtained by ABC News.

The group also said the state needs to test more people, issue mask mandates, and put limits on indoor dining to stop the virus from spreading. The White House said these measures are necessary to slow down a record number of hospitalizations across the state. But, the state of Iowa isn’t following those recommendations as 95 counties are in the Red Zone.

Gov. Kim Reynolds did announce a version of a mask mandate at her Tuesday news conference, which took effect on Wednesday. However, the mandate is filled with a number of exceptions for schools, religious services, and the legislature. The mandate only goes into effect when there are more than 25 people at a social gathering indoors or at an outdoor event with more than 100 people.

Reynolds also put restrictions on bars and restaurants. Those restrictions require restaurants and bars social distance and limit parties of more than eight people. While the White House recommends limiting restaurant indoor capacity to less than 50% and restricting hours until cases and test positivity decreases to the yellow zone. That would affect 98 of 99 Iowa counties.

Dr. Megan L. Srinivas, who specializes in infectious diseases and is a public health researcher, said these restrictions from the governor’s office will not stop COVID-19 from spreading because of those exceptions and the limits on people are too arbitrary.

“Even if I’m at a table with seven other people," Srinivas said. “If that person picks up the virus across from me and goes to another table of seven other people we’re going to see rapid transition that way.”

Srinivas said Iowa’s current situation will only get worse as winter continues.

“And if we’re at this point even prior to the onset of flu season, prior to the six to eight weeks that are supposed to be the worse with all these viruses compounding, then we have nowhere to go,” Srinivas said.

