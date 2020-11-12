1,208 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa, 30 more deaths reported Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a total of 1,208 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday.

Over the last 24 hours, 207 patients were admitted to the hospital with the virus. 215 patients are in the ICU and 101 are on ventilators.

The state also reported an additional 4,337 COVID-19 cases and 30 COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours. That’s the second most deaths the state has reported over a 24-hour period.

As of 10:30 a.m. on November 12, the state’s data a total of 170,358 COVID-19 cases and a total of 1,928 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all testing data available to the public, which can skew the positivity rate.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

