Advertisement

1,208 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa, 30 more deaths reported Thursday

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a total of 1,208 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday.

Over the last 24 hours, 207 patients were admitted to the hospital with the virus. 215 patients are in the ICU and 101 are on ventilators.

The state also reported an additional 4,337 COVID-19 cases and 30 COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours. That’s the second most deaths the state has reported over a 24-hour period.

As of 10:30 a.m. on November 12, the state’s data a total of 170,358 COVID-19 cases and a total of 1,928 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all testing data available to the public, which can skew the positivity rate.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday,...
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

A Cedar Rapids Community School District bus at the Education Leadership Support Center in...
Cedar Rapids Community School District’s waiver for online-only learning approved
Joshua Lathrop murdered back in May
Vigil held for murdered Hiawatha man
Cedar Rapids Community School District’s waiver for online-only learning approved
Vigil held for murdered Hiawatha man
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors passed a county-wide mask mandate Thursday.
Dubuque County Board of Supervisors passes county-wide mask mandate