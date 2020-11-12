104-year-old World War II Veteran speaks about his experience

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday was Veterans Day, a day to celebrate those who have put on the uniform for America.

Some, however, have a difficult time speaking about their service.

“I’ve lived in Cedar Rapids about 75-years,” said Don Johnson, a World War II Veteran.

Long time Cedar Rapidian, Don Johnson was one of them. Johnson is 104-years-old. He’s known as a competitor, continuing to play pool daily and golfed his last game last year at the age of 103.

“I feel like I’m 90,” he said. “I feel young and doing the things I did when I was 90.”

Most people know him as the owner of Baranchanu’s Steak House, a Cedar Rapids fixture for years.

“We had a downtown business that catered to the noon hour lunch up-crowd”

He said many people outside of his family didn’t know he fought in World War II. He was in the Navy, making it through the ranks to Lieutenant

“I was on both coasts; I served on the Pacific, the battleship Iowa, and I served on the Atlantic,” Johnson said.

He used to not talk much about his time in the Navy, but when he saw the World War Two Memorial alongside other veterans during an Honor Flight, he found his voice. He realized he had stories to tell even though he didn’t see combat the way others had.

“I didn’t have any hardships in the navy,” he said. “I didn’t see active duty other than patrolling ships out in the ocean, and we are we are calm seas usually.”

His family, community, and nation are grateful for all who wore the uniform and must make time for their stories when they’re ready to tell.

“My navel life was one of my experiences I will never forget,” Johnson said.

