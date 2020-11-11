Waterloo West High School comes up with creative way to honor veterans in 2020
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo West High School Music department found a way to come together to honor veterans despite the challenges of 2020.
In a video posted on the school’s YouTube channel, Vocal Music Director Lucas Overton said they didn’t want to go a year without doing something for veterans.
Band Director Danny Kleinheinz said about 200 students worked on a video project that layered together all the services songs after having each ensemble recorded separately.
