Waterloo Police Department Rebranding Committee asking for public to submit designs

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Police Department is inviting the public to submit designs for a new insignia for the department.

This comes after a member of the Waterloo City Council pointed out that the previous insignia resembled a hate symbol. The City Council later approved making changes to the logo.

Now, a Department Rebranding Committee made up of police officials and members of the community is having an insignia rebranding contest.

The committee said it will be individually scoring each submission based on the following criteria:

Visibility of design

Designs should embody any individual or combination of the following words: respect, service, vigilance

Uniqueness of the design

Conformity to the shape of the current WPD insignia

The committee plans to choose from the top-ranked designs at a meeting on January 13.

The committee requested designs to be submitted electronically to contact@waterloo-ia.org as a JPEG or PNG file no later than December 26.

Any artists or designers that have already submitted designs to the city or the police department should resubmit their work before December 26 to ensure it is considered for the contest.

