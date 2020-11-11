Advertisement

Verdict this week for man accused of killing grandmother

Eliot Stowe is charged with first-degree murder for the beating death of 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at her rural home in Castana in June 2018.
Eliot Stowe is charged with first-degree murder for the beating death of 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at her rural home in Castana in June 2018.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ONAWA, Iowa (AP) — A judge in western Iowa says he will announce a verdict Friday in the case of a man accused of killing his grandmother in 2018.

Eliot Stowe is charged with first-degree murder for the beating death of 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at her rural home in Castana in June 2018.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Stowe waived his right to a jury trial, so a judge heard evidence during a four-day trial in August.

Cheryl Stowe’s body was found wrapped in a rug and duct tape at the edge of a cornfield near her home.

Prosecutors say Eliot Stowe had beaten her with a baseball bat.

Eliot Stowe’s defense team has argued he’s not guilty by reason of insanity.

