UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids says its not at capacity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital said that though it is caring for a record number of COVID-19 patients, the hospital is not at capacity, and urgent cares and ER’s remain open and ready to provide care.

In a news release, the hospital said it is not setting up to care for more patients in the operating room, and it has other areas where capacity can be increased if needed.

However, the hospital still encourages Iowans to continue practicing social distancing and other public health measures like mask wearing, handwashing and staying home when sick or having been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.

