Sunshine returns today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:49 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a nice Veterans Day across eastern Iowa. Highs will be well into the 40s with plenty of sunshine and a lighter wind. As we look ahead, tomorrow still looks nice, though a cold front tomorrow night will knock our temperatures back to the lower 20s. While an isolated rain or snow shower may occur, impacts look minimal at this point. Plan on a cooler Friday with highs only in the lower 40s. This weekend, a system is still on track to bring us a rain chance Saturday with windy conditions again by Sunday.

