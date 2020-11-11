Advertisement

Southerly wind brings milder weather north

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a cool night, a cold front heads into the state. This front will not have a lot of moisture to work with, but could trigger a few rain/snow showers Wednesday evening. The best chance for any precipitation will be along and north of Highway 20 from Waterloo to Dubuque. A better chance for rain develops Saturday. Quiet weather returns on Sunday, continuing through next week.

