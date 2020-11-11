Marion Uptown District discouraging crowds on big shopping holidays

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Many retailers depend on holiday sales to boost business each year, and shoppers can expect some changes to help those businesses thrive during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Foot traffic isn’t necessary to hit sales goals for Mode owner Danielle Rings. She knows this drill.

“During the shutdown in April and May, we pivoted pretty quickly did a lot of online shopping, put a lot of things online so we’ll ramp that back up. We’ve always done private appointments, delivery and curbside drop-off," Rings said.

The look of the holiday shopping season will change, but she’s hoping the outcome doesn’t.

“I expect we’ll get good days, but I don’t think we’ll see people standing in line outside of stores," Rings said.

Brooke Prouty, with Marion’s Uptown District, is using a different approach this year, discouraging people from coming out in person and instead encouraging people to spread out their shopping throughout November and December.

“We’re not going to have any big events to attract crowds. It’s just not safe right now," Prouty said.

The district is kicking off Small Business Saturday by giving away special gift certificates that shoppers can redeem at more than 30 Marion businesses. Over at Lindale Mall, they are offering extended hours on Black Friday and are expecting more shoppers, but there will be the option of curbside pickup.

According to Linn County Public Health and CDC guidance, single-day events should be handled similarly to guidance issued for holiday gatherings, including avoiding indoor gatherings, especially those with poor ventilation. The guidance encourages lower-risk shopping activities such as shopping online or using curbside pickup, or choosing a different day or time to shop in person where the stores may be less crowded.

“A lot of the shops are small, physically small, not just in the small business small sense, and they have capacity limits and so that’s going to be challenging," Prouty said.

Prouty said they’re also encouraging perusing window displays if a store is too crowded. Her advice is to start shopping early, alter the times you’re shopping, and also check with the stores before you head out, as many have changed hours, or have certain policies in place.

