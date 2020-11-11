Advertisement

Lots of sunshine for your Veterans Day

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lots of sunshine expected throughout the day today. Highs for your Veterans Day will be around average for this time of year in the mid to upper 40s.

Overnight, temperatures fall back down into the 20s.

Another nice day expected highs in the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow night, a cold front will slide through and could bring the chance of an isolated rain or snow shower, but impacts look minimal.

Dry through the end of the week, our next best chance for precipitation comes Saturday, then windy conditions Sunday.

