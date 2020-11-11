Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate breaks down Second Congressional District race

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With only 47 votes deciding Iowa’s Second Congressional District, as of Wednesday evening, it may be weeks before we know who won.

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks declared victory with the latest count, but the race is far from final. A recount is expected and Pate has until November 30 to certify a winner.

Miller-Meeks holds a narrow lead over Democrat Rita Hart, which has flipped twice during recounts and canvassing. After Miller-Meeks led on election night, a reporting error in Jasper County swung the count to Hart’s favor. A counting error in Lucas County swung it back to Miller-Meeks.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said it’s not common for elections to come down to just a few votes. When they have in Iowa in the past, those elections are usually local elections and not as high profile as this one.

Hart and Miller-Meeks have until Friday to request a recount in specific counties. Because the race is so close, taxpayers will pay for that.

“They can request a hand count or just a matter how much they’re asking for,” Pate said. “I imagine most people will do a machine count, but that’s their choice, and the county auditor will work with the campaign.”

Pate said the process in the second district is a lot different than the questions facing the Presidential race.

“Our side is we’re dealing with human error,” Pate said. “We identified and corrected. On the national level, they’re dealing with a lot of things that might be pertaining to what they might call what are legal votes and what might be illegal votes. They’re also dealing with challenges on procedures.”

Hart has criticized Miller-Meeks' early declaration of victory, saying every vote needs to be counted. Pate says Iowans should trust the process.

“The system works,” Pate said. “We vote with paper ballots, we have audits, the procedures work, we are going to stay on top of it, and transparency is so key.”

