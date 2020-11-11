Advertisement

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate breaks down Second Congressional District race

By Phil Reed
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With only 47 votes deciding Iowa’s Second Congressional District, as of Wednesday evening, it may be weeks before we know who won.

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks declared victory with the latest count, but the race is far from final. A recount is expected and Pate has until November 30 to certify a winner.

Miller-Meeks holds a narrow lead over Democrat Rita Hart, which has flipped twice during recounts and canvassing. After Miller-Meeks led on election night, a reporting error in Jasper County swung the count to Hart’s favor. A counting error in Lucas County swung it back to Miller-Meeks.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said it’s not common for elections to come down to just a few votes. When they have in Iowa in the past, those elections are usually local elections and not as high profile as this one.

Hart and Miller-Meeks have until Friday to request a recount in specific counties. Because the race is so close, taxpayers will pay for that.

“They can request a hand count or just a matter how much they’re asking for,” Pate said. “I imagine most people will do a machine count, but that’s their choice, and the county auditor will work with the campaign.”

Pate said the process in the second district is a lot different than the questions facing the Presidential race.

“Our side is we’re dealing with human error,” Pate said. “We identified and corrected. On the national level, they’re dealing with a lot of things that might be pertaining to what they might call what are legal votes and what might be illegal votes. They’re also dealing with challenges on procedures.”

Hart has criticized Miller-Meeks' early declaration of victory, saying every vote needs to be counted. Pate says Iowans should trust the process.

“The system works,” Pate said. “We vote with paper ballots, we have audits, the procedures work, we are going to stay on top of it, and transparency is so key.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday,...
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

As the pandemic continues, some doctors say “COVID fatigue” could be to blame for the surge of...
Doctors say “COVID fatigue” contributing to high case numbers in Iowa
As the pandemic continues, some doctors say “COVID fatigue” could be to blame for the surge of...
Doctors say "COVID fatigue" contributing to high case numbers in Iowa
Waterloo Police investigating stabbing incident Thursday morning
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Iowa's Charlie Jones returns a punt during...
Transfer returner, Aussie punter spark Iowa’s special teams
LifeServe Blood Centers in central Iowa say it's only two-weeks away from running out of plasma.
Central Iowa blood center in need of plasma to help COVID-19 patients