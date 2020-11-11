Iowa City woman arrested on child endangerment charges after nearly driving into an ambulance

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after officers said she was driving under the influence and nearly hit an ambulance while transporting two children.

In a criminal complaint, officials said they were riding in the back of an ambulance just after 1 a.m. at 2913 Muscatine Avenue when they saw a Toyota Sienna driven by 24-year-old Lucy Lopez Corea.

Lopez Corea drove the van up to within a foot of the rear bumper of the ambulance.

When the official got out of the ambulance, Lopez Corea drove away, nearly striking the ambulance.

When law enforcement made contact with Lopez Corea, they said she smelled strongly of alcohol and had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

Lopez Corea reportedly told officers she was taking her 13-year-old sister and her 6-month-old son for fast food and was confused by the ambulance lights.

Officials said the baby was being held by the woman’s teenage sister rather than being in a car seat.

Lopez Corea has been charged with two counts of child endangerment and one count of operating while under the influence.

