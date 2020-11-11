Iowa City Schools moving to online instruction on Nov. 16

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The school board of a major eastern Iowa school district is the latest to transition to a period of online instruction amid a surge in positive cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Iowa City Community School District’s board approved the transition to a period of virtual learning only starting on Monday, November 16. The district had already applied for a waiver from the Iowa Department of Education to allow such a transition based on increasing positivity rates for COVID-19 in Johnson County. As of 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the 14-day average positivity rate in the county was 16.2%.

“Please know that keeping our students and staff safe is our absolute priority right now. We are hopeful that conditions will soon shift in a positive direction, allowing us to welcome students back to in-person learning. We remain dedicated to navigating this process in a transparent and collaborative manner and we will provide updates as new information becomes available,” the district said, in a statement posted to its website.

Further details about the plan will be provided to families during the week, officials said.

Students who already elected to participate in the district’s online learning program as part of its Return to Learn plan will not see any changes to their experiences.

