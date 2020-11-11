Inmate with COVID-19 gives insight from Anamosa State Penitentiary amid outbreak

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prisons are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks across the state, including at the Anamosa State Penitentiary where there are 494 positive cases among inmates, none of which have yet to recover.

For the first time, we are hearing from one of the inmates who has the virus. With the help of the inmate’s wife, we were able to make contact with him through email. The family asked us to keep their identity private, stating a fear of retribution. The inmate helped give insight into what it’s like inside of the prison amid the outbreak.

“In all of my time being here, I have never heard it this quiet," the inmate wrote.

He said outside of hearing coughs, “The silence is deafening. Guys are scared."

The Department of Corrections tells us the prison is on restricted movement status, due to the outbreak. For prisoners, this can mean spending most of each day inside their cells.

“We are watching people who we lifted weights with and played ball with sitting outside of their cells on oxygen tanks and being sent to the U," the inmate wrote.

We asked him what quarantine looks like on his end as he works to recover from the virus.

“Quarantine means 23 hours in your cell, with one hour out to shower, call your family, or send an email," he wrote.

The inmate’s daughter said she is concerned about the moral of those dealing with the virus, like her father.

“You know that, that kind of solitary confinement can really mess with a person you know mentally and emotionally so the fact that they have to do that is again, pretty scary," she said.

She hopes when prison staff does welfare checks they’re making sure everyone is doing okay mentally, as well. As for people who see this story, she is asking for one thing.

“If people are the type that pray, you know, pray for these guys. You might not know them, you don’t know why they’re there but they’re people," she said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.