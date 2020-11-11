Advertisement

Inmate with COVID-19 gives insight from Anamosa State Penitentiary amid outbreak

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prisons are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks across the state, including at the Anamosa State Penitentiary where there are 494 positive cases among inmates, none of which have yet to recover.

For the first time, we are hearing from one of the inmates who has the virus. With the help of the inmate’s wife, we were able to make contact with him through email. The family asked us to keep their identity private, stating a fear of retribution. The inmate helped give insight into what it’s like inside of the prison amid the outbreak.

“In all of my time being here, I have never heard it this quiet," the inmate wrote.

He said outside of hearing coughs, “The silence is deafening. Guys are scared."

The Department of Corrections tells us the prison is on restricted movement status, due to the outbreak. For prisoners, this can mean spending most of each day inside their cells.

“We are watching people who we lifted weights with and played ball with sitting outside of their cells on oxygen tanks and being sent to the U," the inmate wrote.

We asked him what quarantine looks like on his end as he works to recover from the virus.

“Quarantine means 23 hours in your cell, with one hour out to shower, call your family, or send an email," he wrote.

The inmate’s daughter said she is concerned about the moral of those dealing with the virus, like her father.

“You know that, that kind of solitary confinement can really mess with a person you know mentally and emotionally so the fact that they have to do that is again, pretty scary," she said.

She hopes when prison staff does welfare checks they’re making sure everyone is doing okay mentally, as well. As for people who see this story, she is asking for one thing.

“If people are the type that pray, you know, pray for these guys. You might not know them, you don’t know why they’re there but they’re people," she said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday,...
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

As the pandemic continues, some doctors say “COVID fatigue” could be to blame for the surge of...
Doctors say “COVID fatigue” contributing to high case numbers in Iowa
Until a vaccine is available nationwide, health officials say the public should wear masks and...
US cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations keep climbing
The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread counts.
Masks protect wearer and those around them, according to new CDC guidance
Superintendent Rheingans said the district might take an online break if COVID-19 cases in the...
Over 180 Dubuque students move from fully-online learning to hybrid program
Counties in Iowa highlighted as "yellow zone," "orange zone," or "red zone," as defined by the...
95 counties in Iowa are in the ‘red zone’ for COVID-19, White House asks for additional measures to stop virus