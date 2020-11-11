Independence Cub Scouts sending stockings stuffed with goodies to troops overseas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cub Scout Pack in Independence spent Tuesday night packing stockings to send to troops overseas.

All of the items in the stocking were donated by parents or local businesses. Some of the donations included pens, notepads, face masks, snacks, and some hygiene products. Geater Manufacturing in Independence is handling all of the shipping. Tonight’s group packaged 84 stockings.

“It really teaches them about not just the fact of giving to be able to give to people who need it but also to really be thinking about the troops that are overseas and are not with their families right now and to really think about the stuff that they are missing over there and to think about what we can do to help them," Sam Gruman, Cub Scout Master for Troop 3075, said.

This is the 15th year for this project.

