Garza only unanimous selection to AP preseason All-America team

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Seniors Luka Garza of Iowa and Baylor’s Jared Butler headline The Associated Press preseason All-America team.

Garza was the lone unanimous choice, receiving all 64 votes from a nationwide media panel.

They were joined by Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham, Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu, Gonzaga senior Corey Kispert and Arizona State senior Remy Martin. Kispert and Martin tied for the final spot with 26 votes each.

