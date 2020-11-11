Advertisement

Garza only unanimous selection to AP preseason All-America team

Iowa center Luka Garza walks on the court during an NCAA college basketball game against...
Iowa center Luka Garza walks on the court during an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By JOHN MARSHALL and AARON BEARD, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Seniors Luka Garza of Iowa and Baylor’s Jared Butler headline The Associated Press preseason All-America team.

Garza was the lone unanimous choice, receiving all 64 votes from a nationwide media panel.

They were joined by Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham, Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu, Gonzaga senior Corey Kispert and Arizona State senior Remy Martin. Kispert and Martin tied for the final spot with 26 votes each.

