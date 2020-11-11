Advertisement

Fraud charges filed against head of biotechnology company, allegedly defrauded Iowa City hospital

(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Federal fraud charges have been filed against the head of a suburban Chicago biotechnology company that was formed at the start of COVID-19 pandemic and swindled two hospitals of millions of dollars.

Dennis Haggerty was arrested Tuesday and charged with wire fraud. Haggerty is accused of stealing $2.6 million from a university hospital in Chicago and another in Iowa City, Iowa. He allegedly used some of the money for personal benefit, including two Maserati cars.

The hospitals are not named in the complaint.

The hospitals allegedly swindled ordered one million N95 masks from At Diagnostics and, combined, paid more than $3 million for them, according to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago. The hospitals deposited the money into a bank account that was supposedly the company’s but was controlled only by Haggerty.

After the masks were not delivered on time, Haggerty told one hospital his bank had no record of the money being deposited, the complaint states. After being confronted by two business partners, Haggerty allegedly altered a bank statement to make it appear the money was never received.

It wasn’t immediately known if Haggerty has legal representation.

