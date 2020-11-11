Former officer involved in fatal Breonna Taylor shooting accused of sexual assault

(CNN) - One of the former officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor is being accused of sexual assault.

A lawsuit filed on Tuesday calls for former Louisville Metro Police Detective Brett Hankison a “sexual predator.”

Margo Borders says in 2018, Hankison drove her home from a Kentucky bar because she was intoxicated and sexually assaulted her in her home.

The lawsuit says this wasn’t an isolated incident. It outlines claims from nine women, ranging from unwanted sexual advances to sexual assault.

CNN reached out to Hankison’s attorney for comment.

In September, Hankison pleaded not guilty after being indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing blindly into Breonna Taylor’s apartment.

