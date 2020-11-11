Dubuque health officials urge people to take COVID-19 seriously

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - As Dubuque County reached 7,000 total positive COVID-19 cases, health officials came together to address the spread of the virus in the county.

Mary Rose Corrigan, a public health specialist with the Dubuque County Public Health Department, said recent data shows most of the community spread is happening in small gatherings rather than large events.

That same community spread has caused a strain in local hospitals and medical centers. Representatives with both MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital said they are facing capability issues, which is different from capacity. Capacity pertains to the actual number of beds available in the hospital, while capability deals with staffing and resources.

Chad Wolbers, Finley Hospital’s president, said more employees are sick now than ever before. He said most of them contracted the virus from being out in the community, not from working at the hospital.

Dr. Hendrik Schultz, chief medical officer at Medical Associates Clinic, urged people to take the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, like wearing masks and social distancing, now instead of later.

“If we postpone this decision about what we are going to do and how we are going to approach it the virus might have run its course and we are beyond the part where we can really influence it,” Schultz said. “I still think we have a good chance to influence how it is running in the community and in the state, but we have to do it now and we have to do it the right way.”

Wolbers said, while the news of a coronavirus vaccine is encouraging, that does not mean the pandemic is over.

“Although that is good news to be celebrated in some ways, we cannot and absolutely cannot let our guard down right now," Wolbers said. "Although we see these different timelines in the news, that is months to a year or more out before everybody in the community is vaccinated.”

