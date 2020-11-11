Dental Associates of Manchester offers free dentistry for veterans on Friday
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Dental Associates of Manchester is offering free dentistry for veterans on Friday from 7 a.m. to noon.
This will mark the dentist office’s has offered the free dentistry services to veterans for five years.
In a news release, Dental Associates of Manchester asked that veterans call ahead to make an appointment due to COVID-19.
