Advertisement

City said it has a better timeline of when the ‘Quiet Zone’ project would be completed

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Five years after starting the downtown “Quiet Zone” project, the city of Cedar Rapids said it has a better idea of when it might be complete.

The project was intended to stop trains from sounding its sirens in the downtown area.

“These trains are terrible,” Patti Dunleavy said. “At night, they just don’t know how to do one or two beeps.”

“I live on the top floor, and it’s so loud you can’t hear inside,” Greg Williams said. “I could have my TV up and you can’t hear the TV.”

Patti Dunleavy and Greg Williams live at the Geneva Tower, a block from the tracks. They hear whistles at least 7 times a day.

“I’ve been on the phone with people and when the train comes by I have to say hold on because I can’t hear anything,” Williams said.

City leaders have been working to quiet them down for the last five years, setting up arms, lights and, signs as part of a quiet zone. These were the first steps of a three-phase project. John Witt, the traffic engineering program manager for the city, said they have a better timeline. Each phase should take about a year to complete with an estimated deadline of 2024.

“Just coordinating with federal agencies, the federal rail administration, and also the railroad, you can take a long time,” Witt said. “We’re also dealing with three different railroad companies for this proposed quiet zone.”

Witt said coordinating with the three train companies was the biggest challenge, but he said a significant improvement should be seen with the completion of each of the three projects. It’s a project that can’t be done fast enough for the people living near the rails.

“I wish they would hurry up and get it done because I’m tired of listening to it,” Dunleavy said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday,...
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is warning governments workers to be aware of fake unemployment...
Iowa State Auditor warns government workers of fake unemployment claims
One of the former officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor is now being accused of...
Former officer involved in fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor now accused of sexual assault
The city of Dubuque announced they found white supremacy decals on Chaplain Schmitt island.
City of Dubuque finds white supremacy decals on Chaplain Schmitt island
The White House Coronavirus Task force reports Iowa is still in the red zone for COVID-19 cases.
White House Coronavirus Task Force reports Iowa still in red zone for COVID-19 cases
Officials reported 80-year-old Rawson Behel was last seen on Tuesday at 11 a.m. driving a white...
Benton County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing man: Rawson Behel