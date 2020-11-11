Cedar Rapids Salvation Army Toys for Tots registration moving online for 2020 season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Registration for the Toys for Tots Christmas Assistance program in Linn County is happening virtually this year.

This is due to both the social distancing requirements as well as derecho damage to the Salvation Army building on C Avenue NW in Cedar Rapids.

Last year, organizers collected and distributed gifts and food to more than 2,500 children throughout Linn County. The group, which works with Toys for Tots every year, said delivery this season is also different as it complies with CDC guidelines.

“Distribution is going to take us a little longer,” Cpt. Shawn Debaar, with the Salvation Army, said. “A little more considerations for distancing and all that’s required during this pandemic.”

This year’s toy drive runs Friday, October 23rd through Friday, December 4th. Registration, which can be completed on the organization’s website, started on Monday and goes until November 30th.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.