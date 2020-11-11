Benton County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing man: Rawson Behel

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man.

Officials reported 80-year-old Rawson Behel was last seen on Tuesday at 11 a.m. driving a white 2017 Ford Escape SE with Iowa license plates reading IPR134.

Behel reportedly left a Vinton residence driving to Sam’s Club in Cedar Rapids.

He is a White male, 5′8″ 190 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and is in good health.

Behel was wearing jeans, a hooded sweatshirt and a Carhart coat.

Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.