Benton County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing man: Rawson Behel
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man.
Officials reported 80-year-old Rawson Behel was last seen on Tuesday at 11 a.m. driving a white 2017 Ford Escape SE with Iowa license plates reading IPR134.
Behel reportedly left a Vinton residence driving to Sam’s Club in Cedar Rapids.
He is a White male, 5′8″ 190 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and is in good health.
Behel was wearing jeans, a hooded sweatshirt and a Carhart coat.
Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement.
