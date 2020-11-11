Advertisement

12 Iowa schools or districts granted waivers for temporary remote learning due to COVID-19

The Iowa Department of Education granted waivers on Tuesday to multiple school districts and several schools to temporarily move to remote learning as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain high across the state.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Education granted waivers on Tuesday to multiple school districts and several schools to temporarily move to remote learning as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain high across the state.

The following schools or school districts will be conducting classes remotely:

According to a proclamation from Governor Reynolds' schools can apply to the Iowa Department of Education for a waiver to allow a temporary move to remote learning based on public health conditions in the school building or district.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain high across the state, more schools are asking for waivers for online-only learning. Schools across eastern Iowa have reported seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases among staff, or seeing more staff members in isolation.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District applied for a district-wide waiver for temporary online-only instruction on Tuesday, but is still waiting for the waiver to be granted.

Some individual schools in Cedar Rapids have already been granted a waiver, including Hoover Elementary and Johnson Steam Academy.

To see a complete list of requests submitted to the Iowa Department of Education for online instruction, click here.

