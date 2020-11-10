Waterloo extends mask mandate as mayor recovers from COVID-19

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo’s mask mandate will stay in effect for another 12 weeks.

The City Council voted unanimously to approve an extension at its virtual meeting Monday night.

The current mandate requires people to wear masks inside public buildings when social distancing isn’t possible. This also applies to private or public transportation services.

At that same meeting, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart announced he is recovering from COVID-19.

He is still meeting with Waterloo’s COVID-19 response team to monitor the situation.

The Black Hawk County Health Department said it’s still seeing high levels of COVID-19 activity and that’s leading to delays in contact tracing efforts.

It is asking people to stay home as much as possible, wear face masks and avoid social gatherings.

