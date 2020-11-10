Advertisement

Waterfowl killed after mistaking wet Iowa roads for wetlands

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Wildlife officials say hundreds of ducks and other migratory waterfowl were hit and killed by cars in northwestern Iowa when they mistook wet pavement for wetlands.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the deaths began Monday night in Woodbury County. State Conservation Officer Steve Griebel says he started getting phone calls and messages about ducks on roads and parking lots Monday night into early Tuesday.

Griebel went to investigate after sunrise and says he counted more than 200 dead ducks on the highway. Officials say the waterfowl, including bluebills, mallards, buffleheads and teal, were migrating from the Dakotas and Canada.

