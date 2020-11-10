Advertisement

U.S. bankruptcy court approves sale of J.C. Penney

This photo shows a sign on a J.C. Penney store in Beaver, Pa., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
This photo shows a sign on a J.C. Penney store in Beaver, Pa., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — J.C. Penney is on course to emerge from bankruptcy by Thanksgiving, after a U.S. bankruptcy court approved the sale of the ailing 118-year-old retailer to its two largest landlords and its primary lenders.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas approved a purchase agreement, announced earlier this fall, that has substantially all of J.C. Penney’s retail and operating assets acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Simon Property Group through a combination of cash and new term loan debt. The approval followed a lengthy court hearing on Monday.

Still, the retailer faces an uphill battle to attract shoppers this holiday season as they stay away from the malls and stores for safety reasons and shop online more. Meanwhile, Amazon and big discounters like Walmart and Target are only getting stronger as they offer low prices and one-stop shopping.

J.C. Penney filed for Chapter 11 in May, becoming one of the largest retailers to do so during the pandemic amid a wave of store closures forced by the spread of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. More than two dozen retailers have filed for bankruptcy protection since the pandemic temporarily closed stores, restaurants, gyms and other businesses nationwide. Retailers are worrying about the effects on their business with a surge of new cases all over the country.

The Plano, Texas, chain will shed nearly a third of its stores in the next two years as it restructures, leaving just 600 locations open.

With no other valid offers in sight, Penney’s fate was hanging by the wire. Its financing agreement expires on Nov. 16 and the sale had to close by Nov. 20 to avoid going out of business.

“Our goal from the beginning of this process has been to ensure J.C. Penney will continue to serve customers for decades to come and this court approval accomplishes that objective,” said Jill Soltau, CEO of J.C. Penney, in a statement.

_______

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday,...
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids
Counties in Iowa highlighted as "yellow zone," "orange zone," or "red zone," as defined by the...
Iowans need to “act now” to reduce uncontrolled COVID-19 spread, report says
"Be Safe Wear A Mask" is seen painted on a downtown sidewalk, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Des...
COVID-19 patients in ICUs at record high, ventilator usage at highest since early June

Latest News

Gov. Kim Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds implements some coronavirus-related restrictions as virus surges
The contents of a home coronavirus test are seen as residents in Liverpool are receiving three...
US surpasses 1 million virus cases in November
Sgt. Sean Rios with the Houston Police Department was fatally shot Monday on his way to work.
Arrest made in Houston police sergeant’s slaying
A local entrepreneur has created a campaign to encourage people to shop local.
Loyal to Local campaign aims to help struggling small businesses concerned as holidays approach
(MGN)
5 people charged in 2 deaths in Fort Dodge this summer