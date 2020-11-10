Advertisement

UnityPoint hospitals in Des Moines area reach capacity due to COVID-19

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hospitals across Iowa are seeing an influx of patients as the pandemic worsens.

KCCI is reporting that things are hitting a critical level in the Des Moines area where an Infectious Disease Specialist with Unity Point Des Moines said all four of their hospitals are at capacity.

UnityPoint Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Rossana Rosa told KCCI that they’re not turning people away at the hospitals, but they are experiencing longer waits at the ER. They have also canceled elective surgeries.

Rosa also said they’re not only running out of beds, but there isn’t enough staff to care for the sick.

“This is truly the worst point that we have ever experienced throughout the pandemic,” Dr. Rosa said. “This is a very critical situation.”

KCRG-TV9 checked with hospitals in eastern Iowa.

Unity Point Saint Luke’s said they’re not at capacity, but are seeing a record number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Tuesday in Dubuque, members of Finley Hospital, MercyOne Dubuque, Crescent Community Health Center and County Public Health will hold a press conference regarding COVID-19.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

