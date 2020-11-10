Advertisement

Showers and storms today, a few could be strong this afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s going to rain. That’s the very simple way to put this as our record warm stretch has come abruptly to an end. Thunderstorms are also likely and there’s a narrow window of time this afternoon where strong to severe storms could be a concern, especially from a Dubuque to Iowa City line and points east. We’ll keep an eye on this threat, which remains conditional on daytime heating and high humidity. In terms of rainfall totals, some spots are still on track to receive over one inch by the time this wraps up in the early evening. Tomorrow, this system is well to our east and we’ll enjoy some sunshine for Veterans Day. Looking ahead, temperatures will bounce around a bit Thursday into Friday with another chance of rain by Saturday.

