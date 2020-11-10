Advertisement

Reynolds: ‘We’re still waiting’ for final presidential election results

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds looks on after signing an executive order granting convicted felons the...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds looks on after signing an executive order granting convicted felons the right to vote during a signing ceremony, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds said on Tuesday that she was “disappointed in the current state of the race” for president in the United States, while crediting certain decisive GOP wins in the state as vindication for the party’s policies.

Reynolds praised President Donald Trump in a statement issued on Tuesday evening, saying that a second Trump term would be a benefit to the economy, security of the country, and “an even brighter future.” She cited the results of last Tuesday’s general election, where Trump defeated former Vice President Joe Biden in Iowa by over 138,000 votes, as a sign that Iowans agreed with her.

The governor indicated in her statement that the winner of the race could still be resolved differently than it currently appears, despite all major media organizations projecting Biden as the winner based on an analysis of the votes nationwide. The Trump campaign has made allegations of widespread fraud while presenting little actual evidence.

Biden leads the national popular vote by 4.9 million votes, as of Tuesday evening, according to an Associated Press count. The AP has projected Biden as the winner in enough states to amass 290 electoral votes, with the former Vice President leading narrowly in uncalled Georgia. Trump leads in North Carolina and Alaska, two other states pending media projections.

“I’m disappointed in the current state of the race nationwide, but we’re still waiting for all votes to be tallied and for decisions to be made about disputed ballots," Reynolds said, in the statement. ”The American people deserve a fair, transparent election. Everyone should want to ensure that the integrity of our election process is intact and that anyone found guilty of wrongdoing is held accountable."

The governor does not mention Biden by name in the statement.

Election results from eastern Iowa and around the country are available here

Reynolds also repeated her claim that the election results in Iowa were a clear sign that she and her party’s choice of direction for the state were validated by the voters.

