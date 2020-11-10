Rain & storms continue, a few storms could be strong

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain will continue through eastern Iowa throughout the afternoon and evening.

There is a short window in which thunderstorms could form. A few could be strong to severe along the eastern edge of our viewing area, especially from a Dubuque to Iowa City line and points east. Some areas have already picked up 0.25-0.50″ of rainfall so far today, and still on track to pick up a total of one inch or more in some spots.

By the time we get to around 8 pm, most of the heavy rain looks to push out and we will be leftover with cloud cover that will decrease throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures then will drop into the 20s area-wide, for a chilly start to your Wednesday.

We stay dry the rest of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s before another chance of rain moves in Saturday.

