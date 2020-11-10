More rapid COVID-19 tests come to University of Wisconsin-Platteville as cases rise across the state

PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin (KCRG) - The University of Wisconsin-Platteville is receiving additional rapid COVID-19 tests as the state faces surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The Abbot BinaxNOW tests come to the university as part of a “surge testing” effort led by University of Wisconsin System campuses, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The university said about 250,000 tests will be available at the “surge testing” sites at the UW System’s 13 universities, including 10,000 going to UW-Platteville over a six-week time span.

In a release the university announced the following testing times and locations:

UW-Platteville

Monday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bo Ryan Court, Williams Fieldhouse

Tuesday, Thursday, noon to 8 p.m., Bo Ryan Court, Williams Fieldhouse

Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bo Ryan Court, Williams Fieldhouse

UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Brown Theatre, Fine Arts Building

UW-Platteville Richland

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Classroom Building

